TEACHERS at one secondary school are celebrating after winning a top award.

Staff members at Malton School won the maths team of the year award at the Tes Schools Awards on Friday (June 25).

The number of pupils taking A-Level maths has increased by more than 300 per cent at the school and judges noted that it’s no surprise when you look at the passion and hard work of staff in the maths department.

Tes judge Jemma Sherwood said: “Clearly a passionate team, they have demonstrated consistent improvements in not only attainment but take-up at key stage 5 and engagement in extracurricular maths. It was a pleasure to learn about this maths team.”

Malton School’s head of maths James Muir said: “This award recognises the incredible hard work and dedication of the whole maths team here at Malton. It rewards the determination to establish such a strong path for maths and the all the extra hard work the team has put in this year.”

Chief judge of the Tes Schools Awards and Editor of Tes magazine Jon Severs said:

“The Tes Schools Awards are the Oscars of education, recognising and celebrating everything that’s great about our schools and school staff. It is more important this year than ever before to celebrate the fantastic work schools do, because in the past 12 months they have gone above and beyond to ensure pupils were able to be educated and be kept safe in extraordinary circumstances. We were inundated with entries that demonstrated just how hard the pandemic made the work of schools, and just how amazing the response from staff has been. Congratulations to the winning schools and thank you to all school staff who do such vital work every day.”

Maths teacher, Sam Craggs was also short-listed in the New Teacher of the Year category, but he was pipped to the post by Amara Copsey from Caterham High School.