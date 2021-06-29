FANS wanting to watch this evening's big match on a pub big screen in York may struggle if they haven't already booked.
Many venues, operating at reduced capacity because of Covid rules, say they're already fully booked for the England-Germany Euro 2020 game and warn that people won't get in if they just turn up at 5pm.
Spark: York, in Piccadilly, with a reduced capacity of 200, is one venue fully booked, and so is the Red Lion next door, which has a big screen in the beer garden and a capacity of 110.
The Terrace, at Fossgate, with 14 screens and a marquee with a screen, and a total capacity of 100 inside and 60 outside, has some regulars booked in. However, some walk-ins will be allowed, but not before 3pm, with similar arrangements at the Nags Head at Heworth.
The Ainsty in Boroughbridge Road, which is showing the game on seven big screens in HD, said it was fully booked.
The Carlton Tavern, in Acomb Road, Holgate, which is showing the match on a 4 metre x 3 metre screen in the garden, says it is sold out but it does have a ‘bring your own chair’ section which will be first come first served.
The Quakerwood, in Acomb Wood Drive, Acomb, said at noon that it was 'three tables away from being fully booked' after numerous bookings through the morning.
