A SPECIALIST employment lawyer who previously advised the head of Humberside Police has become a partner at a York law firm.
Caroline Neadley, who joined Rollits in 2017, steps up from the role of associate, having worked across the firm’s Hull and York offices dealing with all aspects of employment law including discrimination, unfair dismissal, TUPE, employment tribunal claims, settlement agreements, contracts of employment and senior executive service agreements.
Caroline spent 11 years in private practice, specialising in employment law before joining the legal department at Humberside Police in 2013 as their in-house employment law solicitor.
Her duties included advising the Chief Constables as part of a 10-strong team of lawyers covering the Humber region and South Yorkshire.
Caroline was promoted to deputy force solicitor before returning to the private sector with Rollits.
Within the firm, along with Head of HR, Linda Cook, Caroline leads the Employee Forum.
The group spearheads the firm’s initiative on employee engagement and staff wellbeing which is a fundamental part of Rollits’ commitment to supporting its employees and which has been key to keeping colleagues connected whilst working from home.
Ed Jenneson, head of Employment at Rollits said: “Caroline has gained significant experience in a number of different sectors during her career and developed a unique understanding of both the public and private sector business landscape including education, not-for-profit and manufacturing.
“At a time when the employment team’s workload has been complex and demanding she has continued to be a real asset to the firm, her colleagues and our clients.” ,
