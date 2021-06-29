A GROUP of teenagers are suspected of setting fire to abandoned farm buildings.
North Yorkshire Police say they want the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding an arson that took place at Cow Dyke Farm, Skipton Road, Harrogate, at around 7.15pm on Sunday, June 20.
A police spokesman said: "In particular, we are appealing for information about any identification of people who were in that area at the time.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Joshua Harrison. You can also email Joshua.Harrison@northyorkshire.police.uk.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210143681.
