A PICK-UP truck ended up upside down after a crash on a North Yorkshire road earlier today.

Station manager Bob Hoskins, of North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service,tweeted that the two vehicle collision happened on the B1222 near Sherburn Industrial Estate, Sherburn in Elmet.

He said fire crews were assisting the Yorkshire Ambulance Service with two casualties, adding: "Please stay away from the area whilst the road is cleared."

A service spokesman said the crash happened at 7.55am and was attended by firefighters from Tadcaster.

He said no one was trapped when they arrived and casualties were being treated by ambulance crews.