A 95-bedroom property near York is being sold for £2m.
Lake & Orchard Care Home in Riccall Lane, between Kelfield and Riccall, has gone onto the market with CBRE, and is being offered with vacant possession.
Originally a country club and restaurant, the building was converted into a care home in 1994.
CBRE is seeking offers of about £2m for the freehold interest.
The property's 95 bedrooms are split into two connected parts (Lake and Orchard). The care home is within an L-shape which can be subdivided if required.
The care home is on a 4.9-acre site with a driveway, gardens and a large car park. The 45-bedroom Lake section was used for residential care while the Orchard has 50 bedrooms designed for nursing care.
Shaun Skidmore, senior director for CBRE’s northern operational real estate team, said: “We are pleased to bring to market this purpose-built, adjoined care home facility offering a variety of options to potential buyers and developers.
“The property offers substantial residential facilities and is located in an attractive, rural location with good connections to the surrounding cities providing the opportunity for residential, retail or leisure use in the future subject to planning.”
