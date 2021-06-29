POLICE have been called out to three crashes in two days on the same road near York.
North Yorkshire Police said the crashes happened last week on the B1224 Wetherby Road, between York and Wetherby.
The first, a minor collision between a black Citroen Berlingo and a silver Kia Picanto, happened at 7.50am on Thursday near Low Fields Farm on Wetherby Road and caused minor injuries.
The second happened at 5am the following day on the B1224 at Rufforth, when a silver Ford Focus lost control due to surface water and ended up in a field.
The man driving the vehicle was unhurt.
At 8.18am the same day,a black Nissan Navara pick-up truck came off the road round a sharp bend, and the man driving it suffered minor injuries.
The crashes came to light after a reader contacted The Press to say they had seen three crashed vehicles at the side of the road, with each one taped off by police, and were wondering why the crashes had not been reported.
