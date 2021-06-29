DO you recognise these tools, a lawnmower and an oven found in back of van in Harrogate?
North Yorkshire Police say Roads Policing Officers stopped a white Mercedes Sprinter van in the Starbeck area of Harrogate at 8.35am on Friday (June 25).
When they carried out a road-side search of the vehicle, they discovered a number of items in the rear that could not be accounted for by the occupants from Leeds.
This included several power tools, a lawnmower and an oven.
The officers seized the van and enquiries are ongoing into the incident.
Locals are now being asked to check if they are missing any of these items or consider them to be stolen.
If so or you have information about suspicious activity in the area, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room quoting reference number 12210146727.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
