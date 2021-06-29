YORK Central MP Rachael Maskell says alternatives to e-scooters - such as rentable modern mobility scooters - should be made available for people with mobility problems who find it difficult getting into York city centre.

The Labour MP accused York’s Green/LibDem-run council of ’locking people with mobility issues out of the city’. And she added: “In the same way that we can pick up cycles and scooters in the city, there needs to be a facility where mobility vehicles are available to support people who find it hard to get around, and enable them to enjoy all York has to offer.”

With the council planning to make a traffic regulation order that would make the city’s extended pedestrian zones permanent – effectively banning blue badge holders from parking in muchiof the city centre – the issue of access for people with mobility issues in York is hugely sensitive.

Today, Helen Jones of the York Disability Rights Forum wrote in The Press about how ‘disabled people have already faced almost a year of not being able to access the city centre’. She added: “A change to permanently exclude us from being able to park in the city centre - and so effectively prevent us from being able to visit our wonderful city - is something we have long worried was coming.”

Ms Maskell says she has urged Transport minister Chris Heaton-Harris to do more to ensure that disabled people have access to the green ‘access travel pilots’ being rolled out across the country. E-scooter rental trials are taking place in around 50 cities across the country, including in York, in a bid to drive down congestion and tackle pollution across the UK’s inner cities.

But Ms Maskell said the Government pilots do not insist on accessible formats of e-transport - such as modern mobility scooters - be made available. Many local authorities are failing to commission schemes that provide solutions to disabled residents and visitors, she pointed out.

And in a sideswipe at City of York Council, she added:: “At a time when City of York Council are locking disabled people out of the city, they are not insisting that their e-scooter provider also provide alternative options for residents.

“While recognising that this would not be an option for everyone, it would provide a new opportunity for those who struggle with their mobility.”

Ms Maskell says she has spoken to Tier, the provider of York’s e-scooter pilot scheme, but says they are ‘not close’ to providing an accessible product.

She said: “I recognise the huge benefits walking, cycling and other forms of active and green travel brings to the city. However, the benefits must be accessible to everyone.

“I want York to be a fully inclusive city where everyone can access all it has to offer. I asked the Minister to set a challenge to the active travel sector, and indeed local authorities - a challenge to ensure that all schemes are fully accessible.”

A spokesperson for City of York Council said: “Last week’s decision to begin the formal consultation to remove blue badge exemptions to a number of streets in the city centre and thereby expand the car free area during footstreet hours is part of a much bigger, complex picture.

“We’re trying to balance the access needs of all York’s residents, protect jobs, support businesses, and keep everyone in our city centre safe.

Last years’ temporary extension to the footstreets allowed the city to reopen safely, with space for social distancing in our busiest streets. As the pandemic response required immediate action, we were unable to carry out an extensive engagement process. The engagement that took place later revealed a diverse range of views within York’s disabled residents (but) also revealed the effect on those who previously used blue badges to park in the affected streets. In response, we restored blue badge access and parking in Deangate and introduced several new bays on the very edge of the footstreets. “We are working on improving disabled access across the whole city centre.”