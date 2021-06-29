PHOTOS show the current interior of the Joseph Rowntree Memorial Library in Haxby Road.

The building is set to be restored as part of the development of the Cocoa Works site.

The library was built in 1927 to commemorate Joseph Rowntree, following his death in 1925. It housed the company library for factory employees.

It was later run by City of York Council, but closed down and is now vacant.

Developer Latimer has applied for planning permission to restore the building and extend it, to create a community space for future residents of the Cocoa Works development.