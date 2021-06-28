EMERGENCY repairs are being carried out on a major road in York city centre tonight (June 28).
A collapsed sewer is being investigated tonight and may cause further disruption in the morning to drivers using St Leonard's Place just outside the city walls.
First York say that due to the emergency roadworks at the site bus stop EB at St Leonard's Place will be out of use from 6pm today.
Services 5/5A towards Strensall and service 6 towards Clifton Moor will use stop EC instead.
