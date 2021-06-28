Health Secretary Sajid Javid today said the Government planned to lift all Covid restrictions on July 19.
He told the Commons: “I spent my first day as Health Secretary just yesterday looking at the data and testing it to the limit.
“While we decided not to bring forward Step 4, we see no reason to go beyond July 19, because, in truth, no date we choose comes with zero risk for Covid.
“We know we cannot simply eliminate it, we have to learn to live with it.”
