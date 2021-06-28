UPDATED 8.30PM: The road has now reopened.
FIREFIGHTERS are at the scene of an HGV on fire on a major road in York.
North Yorkshrie Fire and Rescue say they were called out at about 4.46pm today to the A64 westbound at Grimston Lodge in York.
Crews from York, Huntington and Acomb responded to a report of a HGV on fire and the incident is ongoing.
The A64 Westbound is partially blocked with slow traffic on the A64 between the A1079 Hull Road Grimston Bar Interchange and the A19 Fulford Interchange.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
