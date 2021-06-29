EIGHT hotels in York have reported more than 100 vacancies between them as the staffing crisis within hospitality continues.

Leading hoteliers in York are now throwing their weight behind focused efforts to tackle the problem, from working more closely with the JobCentre and schools, to hosting recruitment days.

York’s Hospitality Association (HAY), which represents many York hotels, is backing plans by the UK’s industry trade body to address the issues that arose when hospitality reopened in May.

HAY members are warning that the staff shortage could have long-lasting effects on hospitality’s ability to meet guests’ requirements, which could lead to the loss of businesses.

Research by HAY found there are currently more than 100 vacancies in eight York hotels alone, many of which are in the food and beverage and kitchen departments. Many chef roles also remain vacant.

The news comes as The Grand hotel in York is staging a careers open day on Wednesday, June 30, to highlight roles available

HAY is supporting UKHospitality’s 12-point plan to tackle the crisis which includes working with the Department for Work & Pensions and others to promote jobs and careers in the sector, and to ensure Kickstart works to the fullest for young people and the sector.

Martin Bradham, chair of HAY and general manager of the Double Tree by Hilton in York, said one of the association's aims was to highlight the importance and benefits of working in hospitality.

"The proposals put forward by UKHospitality, especially in relation to a better relationship with the DWP and education providers will be integral to long-term recovery of the sector, and indeed, the wider city’s economic recovery.”

HAY is also piloting its own initiatives, with The Principal and Middleton’s running recruitment days for young people, including school leavers, with guaranteed interviews.

HAY is also talking with City of York Council and education providers about ways to showcase opportunities within hospitality.

Sarah Czarnecki, HAY deputy chair and strategic partner at Grays Court, added: “We have a lot of work still to do to highlight the benefits of hospitality careers, including opportunities for personal development and progression. With over eight million people visiting York, pre-pandemic and spending over £765m annually, hospitality is a key industry in the city’s economy, and one that is used by visitor and resident alike. So, the growth and importance of the industry cannot be understated.”

HAY will be launching a series of events and campaigns over the coming months with partners to showcase the importance and benefits of hospitality

Any organisations interested in supporting this should contact the association directly.