A man has appeared before magistrates accused of causing the death of a Norton man while drink driving.
Paul Nigel Bennett, 46, of Teal Garth, Bridlington, is alleged to have been unfit to drive through drink when driving without due care and attention on the B1248 at North Grimston near Malton on September 15.
He is charged with causing the death of Simon Maving, 49, of Norton.
Scarborough magistrates sent Bennett to York Crown Court where he will appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on July 19.
Bennett was bailed on condition he doesn’t enter North Yorkshire except to attend legal appointments or court.
He must live at his home address and report to Bridlington Police Station every Friday.
