A MAN has been arrested following a stabbing outside a takeaway.
North Yorkshire Police say that at about 9.30pm on Friday (June 25) an altercation between a group of men broke out in the alleyway next to the Golden Skewer takeaway in Selby.
A 37-year-old man from Selby received a stab injury to the chest and was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary. He received treatment for his injuries and has since been released.
A man in his thirties from Selby has been arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been released on conditional bail.
Detective Sergeant Emma Newton of York and Selby Criminal Investigation Department said: “We recognise that an incident of this nature is concerning and unsettling for local residents. However, I’d like to reassure people living in the area that a thorough investigation is underway and that there is no threat to the wider public.
“I’d ask any witnesses who haven’t yet spoken to police or anyone with information which would assist our enquiries to contact the Force Control Room on 101 and pass that information on. Please quote reference 12210147217. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
