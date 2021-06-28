YORK Opera is planning to resume rehearsals after more than a year in lockdown.
The amateur operatic society will be holding auditions for solo roles in its Autumn profuction of Mozart's The Magic Flute at Acomb Methodist Church at 7pm on Thursday and Friday, July 15 and 16.
Chorus rehearsals are set to begin on Thursday July 22 at 7.30pm at Lidgett Methodist Church in Wheatlands Grove, Acomb - by which time it is expected that the final lockdown restrictions should have been lifted.
For details of audition pieces, to book an audition slot, or for more details of chorus rehearsals contact York Opera on 01347 838474.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment