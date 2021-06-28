YORK Opera is planning to resume rehearsals after more than a year in lockdown.

The amateur operatic society will be holding auditions for solo roles in its Autumn profuction of Mozart's The Magic Flute at Acomb Methodist Church at 7pm on Thursday and Friday, July 15 and 16.

Chorus rehearsals are set to begin on Thursday July 22 at 7.30pm at Lidgett Methodist Church in Wheatlands Grove, Acomb - by which time it is expected that the final lockdown restrictions should have been lifted. 

For details of audition pieces, to book an audition slot, or for more details of chorus rehearsals contact York Opera on 01347 838474.