PARENTS and carers in York are invited to enjoy a special event with their babies in Acomb this week.

On Wednesday, June 30, practitioners from the NSPCC, City of York Council, Early Start and Family Learning will entertain children at Acomb Explore Library while parents will be invited to find out more about how to build stronger bonds with their children through simple songs and games to play at home.

The NSPCC’s Look, Say, Sing, Play campaign is designed to help parents with children under the age of two to bond with their young ones and help their minds develop using fun tasks and household items.

Scores of parents and carers from across York have signed up to the campaign since City of York Council began sharing the Look, Say, Sing, Play message last year, and anyone who wants to find out more and receive a free goody bag is welcome to the event on Wednesday.

Helen Westerman, NSPCC local campaigns manager, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming parents and carers from across York to Acomb Explore on Wednesday so we can share tips and games on how they can build stronger bonds with their little ones.

“It can be really difficult for parents to realise just how much of an impact a silly voice, song or even a game of peek-a-boo can have in helping build connections with their babies. If anyone wants to find out more about how Look, Say, Sing, Play works and how easy it is to build those links, we’d love to see you.”

Entry to the drop-in session at Acomb Explore is absolutely free between 11am and 1pm, then 2pm and 4pm, and visitors will also receive a free goody bag (while supplies last).

Information will be available throughout these times, while Look, Say, Sing, Play parent and child activities will take place between 2pm and 4pm. All activities will take place within Covid-19 safety procedures, and some activities will take place outside, weather permitting.

Go to www.york.gov.uk/LSSP or www.nspcc.org.uk and search for Look, Say, Sing, Play.