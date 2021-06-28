A 16-YEAR-OLD boy was arrested after a suspected assault close to York Minster.

Police in York are now appealing for the victim to come forward.

North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened in Duncombe Place in the city centre at around 2.15am on Sunday (27 June).

A police spokesman said: "The victim is described as a 6ft tall man, slim build, and he was wearing a grey hooded jacket. It is believed he suffered injuries to his face but he left the scene before the police arrived.

"A 16-year-old local boy was arrested in connection with the incident on Lendal Bridge a short time after the incident was reported. Following questioning, he was released under investigation while enquiries continue.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about who the victim is and level of injury he sustained.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Callum Storr. You can also email callum.storr@northyorkshire.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210147983.