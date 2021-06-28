JOHN and Sarah Moore are today celebrating their Blue Sapphire wedding anniversary.
Originally from York, John, 86, and Sarah, 84, (from Hull) got married 65 years ago in Hull, and have spent all their married life in York. They currently live in the Bishopthorpe Road area of the city.
John, who was a tarmacer in his working days, still takes his wife a cup of tea and breakfast in bed every day. Sarah spent her time bringing up their three children John, Julia and Billy.
“We’ve had a very happy life. We’ve had our ups and downs, like everybody. And we’ve just got our telegram from the Queen,” said John. “We have a lot of happy memories and we love each other which is the main thing.”
The couple hope to celebrate with a holiday in Benidorm when they can.
