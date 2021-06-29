IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five sports pictures submitted by our readers.
Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in any of these photos?
This fantastic angling picture was sent to us by Bob Hutchinson, Secretary of the York & District Amalgamation of Anglers.
Pictured, from the left, Bill Smith, Bob Hutchinson, Dennis Sanderson, Jimmy Thompson, ?, ?, Norman Haigh, George Barret, Mick Barnett (behind). Front centre: Mick Speight receiving the Club Aggregate trophy from Mr. Goodier.
Next up...
CARR JUNIOR SCHOOL 1965-66: Back: J Nelson, A Sunderland, D Pearson, Mr Dann, R Vasey, A Hardcastle, R Easeby. Front: K Melody, D Pritchard, P Hartley, R Wilks (captain), D Wilmott, A Kelly, P Mooring. Centre: P Taylor. (Submitted Picture)
MIDDLESBROUGH BOYS 1933-34: Pictured, after beating Sheffield to take home the Wylie Shield is the Middlesbrough Boys soccer team. (Submitted Picture)
TREE CRANES 1969-70: Cyril Caly (manager), Derrick Johnson, Keith Pearson, ?, John Richardson, Taffy Maclean, Brian Cross, John Ward, Alan Banks, Pete Flint, George Young, Colin Spaven. (Submitted Picture)
YORK ANGLERS 1970s: From the left, J Layfield, D Sanderson, M Speight, R Hutchinson, G (Grandad) Barret, J Legge.
