THE group behind a popular hotel and restaurant in North Yorkshire has bought a county spa hotel.

The Inn Collection Group, which last year bought The Black Swan Hotel in Helmsley and also runs The Stables at Crossbutts, Whitby has announced its purchase of the historic Ripon Spa Hotel.

The 40-bedroom site is set in six acres of gardens and features public rooms including a ballroom, terrace bar and self-contained Turf Tavern Bar Bistro. Close to Ripon’s famous racecourse, nearby attractions include Lightwater Valley, Fountains Abbey and Newby Hall.

The group say the site will remain closed while a major but sympathetic refurbishment is carried out to enhance and repurpose the venue and bring it in line with The Inn Collection Group’s award-winning ‘Eat, Drink, Sleep and Explore’ brand.

Sean Donkin, managing director of The Inn Collection Group, said: “The Ripon Spa is a fantastic addition to our portfolio of properties. It has huge potential which we have an exciting vision to realise. We’re looking forward to starting that journey while expanding the group’s footprint in Yorkshire.”

“The Inn Collection Group excels at revitalising classic, landmark sites like The Ripon Spa and realising their full potential with significant capital spend, detailed planning and care to retain the unique, historic character of landmark sites such as this.”

Julian Troup, head of UK Hotels Agency at Colliers, said: “This sale marks a new chapter in the history of The Ripon Spa Hotel, and I look forward to seeing this renowned Yorkshire hotel benefitting from the high-quality of refurbishment for which The Inn Collection Group is synonymous.

“There has been a noticeable change of mood in recent months among potential hotel purchasers. Activity has significantly increased, and the hotel attracted a good deal of interest from a range of buyers before being secured by The Inn Collection Group.”