A MAN who has a “flagrant disregard” for court orders has been jailed for 16 weeks for breaching an order made at York Family Court.
Craig Michael Johnson, 49, was already on a suspended prison sentence for breaching the order when he made contact with the woman the order was supposed to protect, York Magistrates Court heard.
He was ordered to serve 12 weeks previously suspended plus four weeks for the new breach and the court declared he had a “flagrant disregard for court orders”.
Johnson, of Union Terrace, York, pleaded guilty to the new breach.
The non-molestation order was made at York Family Court on November 2019. Although it is a civil order, breaches of such orders are offences and are dealt with by a criminal court.
The suspended sentence was made on May 1 for a breach on April 30. The most recent breach was on June 21.
In addition to the prison sentence, Johnson will have to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
