POLICE have released a CCTV image of two men who were in a group they want to speak to after a burglary in York.
North Yorkshire Police say they need to speak to the two young men pictured as well as two others in connection with a suspected burglary at York Sports Club at around 11.55pm on Saturday, May 8.
A police spokesman said: "Items of alcohol and food were taken from the upstairs kitchen area of a function room after the main club house was entered.
"Officers are appealing for information about the identities of the four people in the CCTV image.
"If you can help the investigation please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for 766 . You can also email 000766@northyorkshire.police.uk.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210114097.
