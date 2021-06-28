THE impact of the pandemic on the nation's love lives is to be investigated by York St John University.
Participants are being sought for the 'Love in the time of Covid' research, which will examine the effect of social distancing on romantic relationships.
They will be asked to complete a questionnaire about the impact on their relationships, compassion, affection, closeness and commitment, and also about feelings of self worth and experience of any coronavirus anxiety.
Professor Divine Charura, Professor of Counselling Psychology, who is leading the study, said there was growing evidence that the stress of the pandemic was impacting on romantic relationships, but the effects over time were not yet known.
"As a psychotherapist and practitioner psychologist in clinical practice, I have witnessed first-hand the emotional strain on individuals, couples, and families," he said.
"Now we want to further explore the underlying psychological experiences and emotional impact."
He said the study aimed to provide important information on psychological wellbeing and its contribution to loving relationships, compassion, affection, closeness and commitment during a pandemic.
"By understanding the impact of the Covid-19 on relationships it is also hoped that this research will enable future support for those whose psychological wellbeing and relationships are impacted."
To take part, go to https://tinyurl.com/covidandlove
