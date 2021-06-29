READING in the local public notices (The Press, June 25) I noticed unbelievably the application to close the footpath between Penleys Grove Street and Lockwood Street again from July 5 to 9.

The footpath has been closed innumerable times since the start of April. I’ve simply lost count of how many. With Groves Lane sitting on the original Roman road into Eboracum (York) the Roman engineers must be spinning in their graves at the state of the present path.

DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate, York