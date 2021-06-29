The protesters who occupied the empty site at the Barbican achieved two important things during their short occupation.

They highlighted the dire situation around affordable housing in our city, with house prices up 11 per cent in a year and rents soaring.

And they shone a light on the behaviour of the land’s owners, Persimmon, who have been happy to leave the site derelict, growing their profit along with the weeds as land prices rise instead of building houses for the people of York to live in.

Persimmon proudly tout their role as ‘community champions’ on their website.

But their actions on Friday in evicting the protesters only show how shallow these good intentions run.

York deserves better.

Ginevra House, Wenlock Terrace, York

Persimmon bosses ‘quaking in their shoes’

Persimmon bosses must be quaking in their shoes after nine people turned up to protest an eviction of trespassers who had no right whatsoever to be on their land.

Persimmon paid York council millions of pounds for the freehold interest of the site and spent huge sums acquiring planning permission before the global financial crisis hit the construction industry.

I am not a champion for volume house builders and have objected to the excessive size of five storey buildings.

Nevertheless, Persimmon had every right to put a hold on the proposed development if it was no longer viable for them.

Persimmon have announced they are now actively looking to move forward with something on the site. So what is the problem?

The self-appointed Barbican Community Centre group demand for York council to take back the land for only £1 under a compulsory purchase order is ludicrous.

Once again the protesters have demonstrated absolutely no grasp of legislation covering these matters.

Matthew Laverack Architect of this Parish Lord Mayors Walk, York

How can it be right to leave site empty so long?

It is shocking that the squatters at the Barbican site were evicted.

How can it be just that property developers and those who speculate in houses in York can leave properties empty for years when there are those who do not have a roof over their heads or are running up debts struggling to pay rent or mortgages?

The gap between the haves and the have-nots is widening.

This is bad for a society - as well as being unjust.

Rose Berl, Vine Street, York