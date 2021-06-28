A DRINK driver who was more than three times the legal limit was one of a number of people arrested on the roads on Saturday night.
North Yorkshire Police say they targeted offenders in several locations across the county.
Action included:
- A driver taken into custody after initially failing to stop for police in Scarborough. The car was believed to have been taken without the owner’s consent. The driver was arrested on suspicion of TWOC (taking without owner’s consent) and drink driving at more than twice the limit.
- A man who is believed to have been drinking all day was seen driving home from Seamer station towards Scarborough when he was stopped by police. He was arrested and charged with drink driving after blowing more than three times the limit. He will appear in court shortly.
- A man was arrested in York after CCTV operators became concerned about the way he was driving his vehicle around the city centre. He was located by the Roads Policing Group officers, arrested and taken into custody where he was recorded at almost twice the drink drive limit.
- A driver seen leaving a pub car park in Wykeham, between Pickering and Scarborough, was stopped. He said he couldn’t get a taxi so had decided to drive. He was arrested and charged with being around one-and-a-half times the legal limit. He will appear in court shortly.
Sergeant Tim Wilson said: “We’re always out looking for drink drivers and I hope operations like this discourage people from making those bad decisions in the first place. If you have concerns or information about drink or drug driving, report them to us by calling 101 and selecting option 1."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.