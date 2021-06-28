POLICE are still hunting a wanted man in York.
Joseph Sandford, 33, is wanted by police for multiple offences including including fraudulent use of a credit card, assault and obstructing the police.
North Yorkshire Police believe Sandford may be in York or Leeds and despite an initial appeal in May, they say he remains at large.
Sandford was released on licence, partway through a prison sentence for a number of offences and has since failed to comply with the conditions of his licence and is now wanted for recall to prison.
His home address is in Armley, Leeds, but he is believed to be in the York area.
Anyone who has any information about his whereabouts should call the police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12210113002.
