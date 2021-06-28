Four people have been formally acquitted of all charges in a case relating to the alleged resale of tickets for concerts and other events.

Andrew Connor, 61, his partner Vachirawan Connor, 66, and his son Timothy Connor, 33, all of Glorney Mead, Farnham, Surrey, and Francesca Armstrong, 32, of Lindon Way, Ripley, near Woking, were jointly charged with Connocco Services Ltd, of Repton Avenue, Ashford.

They had denied all charges against them in a case that started in 2018.

They were formally acquitted at a hearing before Leeds Crown Court following discussions with the prosecution.

The case was brought by the national e-crime trading standards squad based in York and North Yorkshire.