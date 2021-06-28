Four people have been formally acquitted of all charges in a case relating to the alleged resale of tickets for concerts and other events.
Andrew Connor, 61, his partner Vachirawan Connor, 66, and his son Timothy Connor, 33, all of Glorney Mead, Farnham, Surrey, and Francesca Armstrong, 32, of Lindon Way, Ripley, near Woking, were jointly charged with Connocco Services Ltd, of Repton Avenue, Ashford.
