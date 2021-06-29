A VAPING retailer says a record number of smokers have come to its York store looking to quit since it re-opened.

VPZ York's New to Vaping kits have had their highest sales since the easing of lockdown.

The retailer says the demand for stop smoking services re-affirms VPZ’s calls for vaping stores to be classed as essential during the pandemic as NHS stop smoking services have been reduced.

VPZ director, Doug Mutter said: “Post lockdown, we had expected to see a rise in smokers coming forward looking for help and guidance but the scale and demand here in York and across our store network has been huge."

Recent data from VPZ has shown that smoking rates have increased, but the amount of cigarettes smokers are consuming has also gone up.

VPZ is the UK’s largest vaping retailer, specialising in vaping and alternative tobacco products. It says smokers have not been able to access the same level of advice, products and help on how to quit smoking during lockdown. VPZ is now seeing record demand from smokers looking for support to help them make the switch.

Doug added: “The vast reduction in NHS stop-smoking services, through Covid-19 and local authority cuts have been devastating in the country’s efforts to reduce smoking rates. Our specialists are trained and have expert knowledge, giving our customers a dedicated one-to-one consultation to help smokers begin their quit journey. They work to the needs of the customer, giving them the expert advice and access to quality vaping products which are proven to be the most effective way to quit smoking."

The Government's ambition is for the UK to be a tobacco-free nation by 2030.