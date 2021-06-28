Have I missed something? Has the Government banned the use of cash in the United Kingdom?

Many shops and tourist attractions in and around York are accepting cards only, even if the purchase is a measly £1.

This can be very embarrassing for people who either choose or cannot have a card, but maybe have a wallet full of cash and still cannot buy even a coffee!

It might save the business going to the bank, but they are also going to lose a lot of money in the long term.

Janis Wright, Celtic Close, York