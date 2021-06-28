It was fairly predictable that some residents were in praise of the road closures through The Groves (The Press, June 14)!
Does anyone remember the often quoted phrase of Mandy Rice-Davies (we will just change the ‘He’ to ‘They')? - 'They would say that, wouldn’t they ‘!
K A Roworth, Reighton Avenue, York
