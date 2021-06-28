Geoff Robb (Letters, June 26) says he voted Brexit out of patriotism, which I define as “devotion to and vigorous support for one’s country”.
World War I left 20 million dead and spawned Fascism. World War II dealt with the Fascists and left 80 million dead. German bombs exploding in London punctuated my childhood and when I learnt our history and our part in ending hateful Fascism, I was proud to be British.
First the Common Market, then the European Union and the reunification of Germany, meant that at long last Europe should never fight again. I thought that these were wonderful achievements and that Europe would enjoy long-term peace. I was distraught when we were forced into a dishonestly-run referendum, cutting us adrift.
Over the next 10 years, it will be essential to agree draconian restrictions on carbon dioxide emission. We will be allocated a CO2 budget directly curtailing our daily lives for generations. Will World War III be required to enforce the CO2 allocations? We needed to be a major player in Europe to help steer the world to climate stability, peace and prosperity.
I also voted out of patriotism Mr Robb, but I voted Remain.
Quentin Macdonald, Manor Farm, Church Lane, Nether Poppleton
