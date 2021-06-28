MORE than 250 students and staff at the University of York are self isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The university said that as of last Friday morning, it was aware of 258 individuals within the university community and based in York who were currently self-isolating because of a positive Covid-19 test.

The numbers are the highest since last October, and are clearly a factor in the recent rapid rise in York's Covid rate.

The highest rates in the city are in the Fulford, Heslington and University area, followed by Fulford Road and Clementhorpe, and the city centre.

A university spokesperson said it had seen a rise in cases in age groups who had not yet been vaccinated, which was a situation facing the whole country now that restrictions had been eased and more people were socialising.

“We are supporting students and working with our partners across the city to reduce onward transmission through contract tracing,"they said.

"We’re proud of our students who are responsibly getting tested, following advice, and self-isolating to keep themselves and others safe when there’s a positive case.

“The response to our pop-up vaccine clinics has been tremendous, and a number of students have expressed their relief at being offered a vaccine. Supporting our students to get vaccinated remains a key priority for us.”

They added that the universsity's summer term ended last Friday and students had been strongly encouraged to get tested before they travelled home.

They said there would be an on-campus vaccine clinic tomorrow, with future dates to be confirmed and any student in University accommodation who found they must isolate beyond the end of their contract should get in touch with accommodation@york.ac.uk to discuss staying at no extra cost.

"The City of York Council have written to private landlords in the city and asked them to be equally understanding if students need to isolate," they said.

"We have also - with thanks to City of York Council - confirmed plans to continue on-site testing at both University of York and York St John over the summer.

"We expect LFD testing to feature in Department for Education September plans for both further education and higher education."

York St John University is in a very different situation, saying that as of last Monday, only seven members of the university community were currently self-isolating after testing positive.