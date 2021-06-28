I would like to thank Mr Paolo Sunda for the lovely photograph of the ‘less well-known’ Blue Bridge (The Press, June 25).

I also love the little bridge. It was built by my grandfather, CH Merryweather of Monk Bridge Construction Co Ltd.

It was also my father’s very first job as a teenage apprentice structural engineer. They were responsible for building the bones for many of York’s historical buildings (the Glass Works, Fulford Barracks and Ben Johnsons) and I have two photographs dated December 1931 of the footbridge under construction.

Mr Sunda, thank you for bringing back some wonderful memories.

Marcia Watson, Beckfield Lane, York

 