I would like to thank Mr Paolo Sunda for the lovely photograph of the ‘less well-known’ Blue Bridge (The Press, June 25).
I also love the little bridge. It was built by my grandfather, CH Merryweather of Monk Bridge Construction Co Ltd.
It was also my father’s very first job as a teenage apprentice structural engineer. They were responsible for building the bones for many of York’s historical buildings (the Glass Works, Fulford Barracks and Ben Johnsons) and I have two photographs dated December 1931 of the footbridge under construction.
Mr Sunda, thank you for bringing back some wonderful memories.
Marcia Watson, Beckfield Lane, York
