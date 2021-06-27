YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased again - taking it closer to the 200 mark.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by 25, taking it to 195.1 cases per 100,000 population. This is well above the UK national average rate, which stands at 123.7 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that a further 78 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 13,397.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by nine to 101.9 cases per 100,000 population. A further 112 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic over the 32,000 mark to 32,011.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 10 to 61 cases per 100,000 population. A further 60 cases have been recorded in the area, taking the total for the pandemic to 19,171.
Across the UK, a further 14,876 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 4,732,434.
