THE Civic party welcomed local ambulance volunteers last week to thank them for their tireless work over the course of the Covid pandemic.
St John’s Day on June 24, a focal point for the St John family, this year celebrated the work of the charity over the past year. The Civic party welcomed local volunteers to thank them for their selfless service, with Impossible York, at the new city restaurant at St. Helen’s square, providing a drinks reception by the Mansion House.
Councillor Ashley Mason, Sherriff of York, said: “As a Paramedic and volunteer for the Order of St John, I know the hard and selfless work St John Ambulance volunteers devote to communities up and down the country.
"I was proud to see my colleagues courageously step up to help at this time of national crisis to care for those in need and support the vaccine rollout efforts.
"This gave us a chance to thank our local volunteers for all they have done to support our communities for decades.”
As St John Ambulance approaches delivery of an extraordinary one million volunteer hours given in support of the Covid-19 response and the vaccination programme, the charity’s volunteers continue to demonstrate their value to local communities throughout the country.
Councillor Chris Cullwick, Rt Hon Lord Mayor of York, added: “St John volunteers have been doing an incredible work supporting the NHS and the vaccination programme as well continuing their first aid training and community support.
“It was excellent to meet the local volunteers and give our city’s thanks for their work and commitment in what has been a challenging year.”
