FIRE crews were called to an incident last night after a large amount of smoke was reported in the Ripon area.
Crews were called to the incident at around 9.10pm last night.
The scene turned out to be a fire involving a portable cabin and caravan.
Crews extinguished using two hose reels and have left incident open for further inspection.
