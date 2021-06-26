Matt Hancock has resigned as Health Secretary in a letter to Boris Johnson where he says the Government “owe it to people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down”.

Releasing a video statment on Twitter, Mr Hancock said: "I understand the enormous sacrificed that everybody in this country has made and those of us who make these rules have got to stick by them and that is why I’ve got to resign."

Matt Hancock confirmed he will still be serving as a Conservative MP.

He added: I look forward to supporting the government and the Prime Minister form the back benches to make sure that we can get out of this pandemic.

"We are so close to the end and then build back better."

Downing Street said Boris Johnson has accepted Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s apology on Friday, for breaching social distancing guidelines and “considered the matter closed”.

The former Health Secretary said he was “very sorry” for breaching social distancing rules and asked for privacy for his family.

It comes after images were published appearing to show him in an embrace with his aide, Gina Coladangelo, on May 6 when Government guidance said two people from different households should not hug.

Mr Hancock said: “I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances.

“I have let people down and am very sorry.

“I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter.”

Ms Coladangelo was appointed last September, her appointment drew criticism as there was of public record of the appointment, which was set to see her earn at least £15,000 of taxpayers’ money, potentially rising by a further £5,000.

A whistleblower told The Sun: “They have tried to keep it a secret but everyone knows what goes on inside a building like that.

“I’m just amazed he was so brazen about it as he was the Secretary of State.

"It has also shocked people because he put her in such an important, publicly-funded role and this is what they get up to in office hours when everyone else is working hard.”

Last night, a friend of the Health Secretary said: “He has no comment on personal matters. No rules have been broken.”