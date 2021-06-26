YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 case rate has increased further, taking it above 170.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by 26 to 170.5 cases per 100,000 population. This is well above the UK national average rate, which stands at 114 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that a further 96 cases of Covid have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 13,319.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by six to 92.7 cases per 100,000 population. A further 184 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 31,899.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by four, taking it to 51.3 cases per 100,000 population. A further 54 cases have been recorded in the area, taking the total for the pandemic to 19,111.
Across the UK, a furtuer 18,270 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 4,717,811.
