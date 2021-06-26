A PROTEST is being held in York today after squatters were evicted from wasteland near York Barbican yesterday morning.

Video footage yesterday showed Patrick Thelwell, who set up the 'Barbican Community Centre' squat, being carried off the site in Kent Street by four security men at around 6.30am.

A spokesperson for the protest said: "We are protesting the eviction by Persimmon Homes Ltd, which was supported and facilitated by North Yorkshire Police.

"There are going to be speeches, music and arts, and we will call loudly and publicly on Persimmon Homes to stop hoarding land and for the council to compulsorily purchase the site so we can build something to support our local community in York."

The Barbican Community Centre group are calling on the council to conduct a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) to reclaim the land for £1.

Mr Thelwell and the other founders of the 'Barbican Community Centre' occupied the site on June 15.

The spokesperson added: "We picked litter, made the site safe and clean, and we started turning it into a multi-purpose community space.

"We built a shed, made plans to make raised beds, grow vegetables, host a library and open the space to the community for all kinds of purposes.

"We also made it clear that it was a welcome and safe space for travellers and homeless people to stay."

York council deputy leader Andy D'Agorne tweeted yesterday that he had been "shocked to see footage of private bailiffs removing peaceful protesters this morning without any legal basis".

In response to the claims from the squatters, Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, owner of the site which has lain empty since the former Barbican swimming pool and car park closed in 2004, said the squatters were "illegal trespassers" who had been removed "in full accordance with well-established legal procedures."

A spokesperson from the firm said in a statement to The Press: "The illegal trespassers at our Barbican site have been removed this morning in full accordance with well-established legal procedures.

"At our request, police officers were present at all times to monitor the situation. All but one of the trespassers left voluntarily when requested.

"The site has been made secure and we are continuing to review various options for the land’s future.”