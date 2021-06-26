A YORK man, who is an ambassador for a brain tumour charity, has been inspired to organise a bike ride event to support the cause in his wife's memory.

Geoff Medd, based in the city, is helping Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity (YBTC) to organise and promote their Big Bike Challenge on Sunday July 25.

Geoff is an ambassador for YBTC and regularly does fundraising challenges for the charity in memory of his wife Sue who sadly passed away from a brain tumour in 2017.

Geoff is a keen cyclist and has helped YBTC active events co-ordinator, Kate Halsall, to plan the challenge - a four-hour endurance event which can be completed as a soloist, a family or relay team. It is open to all and cyclists can complete as many laps of the one kilometre circuit as they wish, racing to meet a target or taking it easy and adding pit stops for food and drink.

Speaking about why he decided to get involved with the challenge, Geoff said: “When you lose a wife of 50 years, especially to such a cruel and degrading disease as a brain tumour, you need something to anchor to, as everything you assumed was permanent suddenly isn’t.

"Cycling gave me the freedom and time to try and make some sense of the chaos. To be able to take in the stunning Yorkshire scenery and be in the fresh air and to just head anywhere at any time is a very healing process.

"To be a YBTC Ambassador and be involved in events like this gives me the chance to try and improve the situation for people now undergoing the journey.

"There’ll be no miracle cure just yet I feel but we all must keep chipping away, it’ll come eventually."

Geoff previously completed his own 'Yorkshire Everest' challenge for the charity in 2019, raising £685 in donations by cycling the equivalent height of Mount Everest in a fortnight. He also regularly helps the charity with flyering, selling cards, working with local supermarkets and proofreading research project summaries.

The Big Bike Challenge will be held on the York Cycle Circuit at York Sport Village on Sunday July 25. Entry is from 11.30am with the first lap at 12pm and the final lap at 4pm.

There are still places available - to register, click here or call 0113 340 0111.