A LITERATURE Festival for youngsters in North Yorkshire, which had been postponed three times during the pandemic, proved to be a "huge success".

The Selby District Children’s Literature Festival, organised by author Christina Gabbitas, gave the opportunity to youngsters to learn more on the topic and interact with authors.

On June 17 and 18, all primary schools within the Selby District were invited to free virtual author and illustrator sessions as part of the bi-annual Selby festival.

This was followed by the free children’s literature festival at Selby Abbey on June 19 - which featured live performances. There were opportunities for attendees to chat to the artists and see them in action, as well as purchase signed and dedicated books. The artists included James Nicol, illustrator Liz Million, poet Paul Cookson, poet and Pupeteer Nick Toczek, author Tom Palmer and Donavan Christopher.

Festival Director, Christina Gabbitas, said: "The whole three days were amazing. We engaged with just over 3000 children in the Selby District over the schools fest and Saturday was also very well attended - despite Covid restrictions.

"I’m very grateful to all at Selby Abbey for their support, Selby Hands of Hope, volunteers Soroptimists of Selby and Yorkshire, The Mayor of Selby Cllr Michael Dyson for attending and Selby District Council."

Councillor Mark Crane, Leader of Selby District Council said: “We are delighted at the safe and successful running of the Selby Children’s Literature Festival in Selby Abbey.

"With Covid rates increasing in the area, we worked closely with Christina and colleagues in North Yorkshire Public Health to ensure that it could go still ahead safely."