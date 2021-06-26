A YORK MP has welcomed the Government’s travel review as a "step in the right direction" - after leading calls in Parliament for safe foreign travel to be allowed to resume without restrictions.

However, Julian Sturdy, Member of Parliament for York Outer, cautioned that the use of the ‘green watch list’ will undermine the confidence needed for holidaymakers to go ahead and book for this summer.

On Thursday, the Department for Transport announced that 16 new destinations would be added to the green travel list, including Malta, Madeira and the Balearic Islands in Europe as well as a handful of Caribbean islands and British Overseas Territories. Most of these will be added to the ‘green watch list’ meaning there is a risk of them returning to amber at the next review.

In addition the Government confirmed its intention to scrap quarantine rules later this summer for those travelling from amber list countries who have received both doses of a Covid vaccine.

Speaking after the announcement, Mr Sturdy said: “Any extension of the green travel list is to be welcomed and I am hopeful that the Government finally appears to be listening to holidaymakers and the travel industry who want to see safe destinations opened up in time for the school holidays.

"I share industry concerns however that the use of the green watch list is far from ideal, and will fail to provide the confidence necessary for people to book, given that the destinations can be moved back to amber at short notice.

"It is essential therefore that we maintain pressure on the Government. Destinations do not just need to go on the green list, they need to stay there. Whilst the exemption for double jabbed arrivals is to be welcomed, we need a commitment from the Government to a July commencement date and the inclusion of unvaccinated under-18s if it is to have a significant impact on travel this summer."

Earlier this week, Mr Sturdy attended an event in Westminster organised by travel industry which sought to highlight the economic impact that continued restrictions are having at all levels.