FIRE crews were called to an incident involving a residential property in a North Yorkshire village last night.

At around 11.45pm, both crews from Malton responded to reports of a fire at a residential property in Amotherby, Malton.

This turned out to be a wood store that had spread to the conservatory.

All persons were out of the property on arrival of crews.

Crews used four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.