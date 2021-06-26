THIS area of York is shown to have the highest Covid case rate on the Public Health England (PHE) map - making it the city's 'hot spot'.
The Fulford, Heslington and University area is currently shaded purple on the PHE map - as it had a rate of 542.2 cases per 100,000 population - which is between 400 and 799. This is shown as the highest Covid rate in the York area. The map also shows that there were 52 cases in the area at the time when the data was recorded in the seven days leading up to June 20.
The Fulford Road and Clementhorpe area is shown to have the second highest rate in the city - with a rate of 288.6 cases per 100,000 population - meaning it is shaded dark blue on the map.
York city centre, Tang Hall and Osbaldwick are all shaded dark blue as the rate is also between 200 and 399.
New Earswick is shown to have the lowest Covid rate at that time as it is shaded white, meaning no data is shown for that area as there are less than three cases there.
The city's overall Covid rate has doubled over the last week. The figures from PHE show that the city's rate has increased by 17, as it now stands at 144.8 cases per 100,000 population. On Friday last week, the city's rate was 70.
View the full PHE map here.
