THE number of Covid patients being treated at York and Scarborough hospitals has fallen slightly, just as the number of Covid cases is rising sharply.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said today that it currently had six confirmed snd suspected Covid patients, none of whom were in intensive care.
The number compares with eight yesterday.
It would appear that the numbers are stable despite sharp increases in the number of Covid cases because many of those contracting the coronavirus are young and unvaccinated.
Most older, more vulnerable people have had both doses of the vaccine, which gives strong protection against the virus and against needing to be hospitalised if anyone does catch it.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.