PLANS have been submitted for three new hotel bedrooms to be created at York’s historic Bar Convent - which has seen its income hit by the pandemic.

The past 18 months have been “exceptionally difficult” for the business, a statement says.

The charitable trust that runs the convent hopes to increase income by £75,000 a year by turning a former kitchen and serving room into three extra bedrooms for the venue’s guesthouse.

There are already 20 hotel bedrooms at the living convent in Blossom Street.

A planning application submitted by the Congregation of Jesus Charitable Trust says: “Like most other businesses, the last 18 months have been [exceptionally] difficult due to the impact of the pandemic and significant minimum wage increases.

“Conversely, it has been difficult to pass these costs on to consumers in an increasingly competitive accommodation market in York.

“The only solution in the medium term is to increase our volume of business, and with only a small amount of rooms, the solution is to re-purpose redundant and dilapidated spaces into further bedroom space to ensure the centre remains sustainable.”

The bed and breakfast currently makes a “substantial proportion” of the Bar Convent’s income: “The revenue generated is fundamental to support both the upkeep of the collection of buildings and maintain a facility to support the community of Sisters.”

Each new guest bedroom could bring in £25,000 a year. The trust says the difference between a scheme allowing two or three bedrooms is “vitally important” as the removal of a bedroom could cut income by £250,000 in 10 years.

The statement adds: “To put this into perspective, this nearly equates to the financial support that has be obtained to support the centre through the entire pandemic.”

The Bar Convent was founded in 1686 by sisters of the Congregation of Jesus. It is England’s oldest living convent.

The building is Grade I-listed and the plans would see an area on the second floor which is currently used as storage converted into guest rooms.

View the application at planningaccess.york.gov.uk/online-applications reference 21/01407/FUL.