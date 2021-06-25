THREE violent people and a sex offender who didn't keep to the rules were among those jailed in York and North Yorkshire recently.
Cristian Radut, 42, of Wood Street, Norton, was jailed for 17 weeks for what the court described as a “sustained planned group revenge attack”.
He pleaded guilty to an assault committed in Norton on April 5.
He was also ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £128 statutory surcharge.
David Fraser, 34, of Union Terrace, York, was jailed for 26 weeks.
He admitted assaulting an emergency worker who was a PCSO, and shop theft. He was also ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
Darren Anthony Green, 31, of Union Terrace, York, was jailed for 22 weeks.
He denied shop theft and assault at a shop but was convicted at a trial.
He admitted failure to attend court. He was ordered to pay £150 compensation.
Pawel Jankowskil, 54, of no fixed address, was jailed for eight weeks.
He admitted two charges of failure to comply with the conditions of the sex offenders’ register. He was ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
